Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 276.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,608. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

