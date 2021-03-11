Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

