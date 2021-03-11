Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.07

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.07 and last traded at $65.84, with a volume of 1189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $986.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

