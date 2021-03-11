Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $20.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,607,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,068 shares of company stock worth $709,226 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.