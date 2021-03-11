PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

