Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 422.6% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Powerbridge Technologies stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Powerbridge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.
