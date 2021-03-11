Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Sells $23,408.00 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $23,408.00.

PBPB stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Potbelly Co. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $135.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

