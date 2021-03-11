POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 95.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $664,852.53 and approximately $69.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

