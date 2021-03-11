PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PolyPid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

