Polymetal International plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polymetal International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.28.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

