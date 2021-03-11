Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.33. 772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.33. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.