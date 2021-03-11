Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,016. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $178.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.