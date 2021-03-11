Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Science Applications International makes up approximately 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $48,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,599. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

