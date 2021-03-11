PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $8.15. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 249 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 5.03.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

