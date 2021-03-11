Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.59% from the company’s current price.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -128.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 578.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

