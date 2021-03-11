Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYTCF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:PYTCF remained flat at $$6.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Playtech has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

