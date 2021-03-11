Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.53. 18,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,760. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.