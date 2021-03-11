Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,490.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,161. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $184.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

