Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 740 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $344.16. The company had a trading volume of 89,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $342.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.