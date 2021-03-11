Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.50. 18,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,663. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.37.

