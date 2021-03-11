Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,228. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

