Piper Sandler Increases Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $140.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

FLGT stock opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at $439,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

