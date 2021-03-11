Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAMG. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $222.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.70%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.