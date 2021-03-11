Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,542. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

