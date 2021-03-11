Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 74.9% in February

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the February 11th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PT opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Pintec Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

