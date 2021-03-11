Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Down 99.0% in February

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 11th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

