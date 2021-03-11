Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Down 99.0% in February

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 11th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile
