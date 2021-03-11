PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of PCN stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.