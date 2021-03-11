PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PTY opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
