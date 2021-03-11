Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.52

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

