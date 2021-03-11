Phoneum (PHT) Price Reaches $0.0002

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Phoneum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $218,849.74 and approximately $3,719.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00052165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00706706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,183,384 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum Token Trading

