Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $11.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 256,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.96% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

