Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 8,551 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

