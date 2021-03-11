Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 33,281 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

