Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 116,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,047. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $88.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.