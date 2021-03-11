Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $13.60 on Monday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group makes up approximately 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

