Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $31,449.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.52 or 0.00520079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00055255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00539391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00074755 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 40,114,799 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars.

