Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POFCY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Investec downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

