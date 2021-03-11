Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Persimmon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Persimmon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $86.00.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

