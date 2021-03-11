Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 294.3% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

