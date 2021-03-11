PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $652.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

NYSE PKI opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.71. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,590,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

