Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Pennon Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

PEGRY stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.984 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

