Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.39. 6,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $279.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

