Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

PVAC stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $274.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.64.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.