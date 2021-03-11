Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Announces Earnings Results

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

