Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Shares of COST stock opened at $311.42 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.19. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

