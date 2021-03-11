PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.50. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 239,521 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $87,480.00. Also, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 501,100 shares of company stock valued at $718,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

