PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 8.59%.
Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.
About PDL Community Bancorp
See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.