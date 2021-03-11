PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 8.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

