PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

