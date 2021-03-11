PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 8.8%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.71. 6,268,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,153,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after buying an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

