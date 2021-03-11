PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $15.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.36. 397,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,425,820. The company has a market cap of $282.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

